Andrew Aromando Acquires 29,600 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,018. This represents a 116.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.08.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.