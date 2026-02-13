Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Up 339.6% in January

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,952,384 shares, an increase of 339.6% from the January 15th total of 671,589 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,007,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 109,007,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 13,334,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,423,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Signing Day Sports has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Signing Day Sports (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports International plc is an interactive sports technology company that connects aspiring student-athletes with college and university athletic programs. Through its flagship NCSA Pathway platform, the company offers a suite of digital recruiting tools designed to streamline the college recruitment process. Services include personalized recruiting coaching, athlete profile management, video hosting, data-driven match-making between athletes and programs, and compliance guidance for NCAA regulations.

In addition to its online platform, Signing Day Sports hosts regional and national showcases and combines to provide face-to-face exposure opportunities.

