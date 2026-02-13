GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 3.4% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ TSYY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,370. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.