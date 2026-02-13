GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 3.4% increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSYY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,370. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

