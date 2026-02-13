Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.89 and last traded at $110.47, with a volume of 1772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

