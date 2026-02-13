Insider Selling: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells 7,149 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $107,449.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,015.44. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TFSL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 325,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.73.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 353.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in TFS Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 387,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFS Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 352,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFSL. Wall Street Zen cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

