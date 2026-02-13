Insider Selling: Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Director Sells C$1,370,000.00 in Stock

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total value of C$1,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 593,352 shares in the company, valued at C$6,503,137.92. This trade represents a 17.40% decrease in their position.
Americas Silver Trading Up 5.4%
Shares of TSE USA traded up C$0.53 on Friday, reaching C$10.28. 1,275,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. Americas Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.14.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.
