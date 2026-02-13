Terry Kocisko Buys 260,000 Shares of Yorbeau Resources (TSE:YRB) Stock

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Terry Kocisko bought 260,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,268,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,138,808.72. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Yorbeau Resources Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Yorbeau Resources stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$27.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

About Yorbeau Resources

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company’s focus is on seeking a partner to further explore and develop its Scott Lake zinc copper deposit near Chibougamau Quebec (refer to Yorbeau’s National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated December 6, 2017, titled ” Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scott Lake Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada ,” available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca ).

