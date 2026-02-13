Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $65.60. 2,174,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $232,195.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 952,620 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,692.80. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $47,140.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,094.72. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 145,508 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,040 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

