Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$99.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.44.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.2%

TSE SLF traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,109. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.03. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$74.56 and a twelve month high of C$94.76.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.