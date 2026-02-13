TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.

T stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, hitting C$18.40. 12,583,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$17.26 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.30.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle acquired 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$973,946.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,132,190 shares in the company, valued at C$19,620,852.70. This trade represents a 5.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton bought 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,403 shares in the company, valued at C$146,716.38. This represents a 69.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought 258,245 shares of company stock worth $4,486,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS named Victor Dodig, former CIBC CEO, as successor to Darren Entwistle — a board move investors may view as bringing fresh financial discipline and a focus on shareholder returns.

TELUS declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.4184 per share (payable April 1), signaling management commitment to income returns that can support investor confidence despite growth headwinds.

TELUS partnered with Photonic Inc. to demonstrate quantum communications over existing network infrastructure — a long‑term technology milestone that could differentiate the network but is unlikely to drive near‑term revenue.

TELUS completed an internal consolidation/amalgamation with its Telus International subsidiary and set an AGM record date — corporate housekeeping that reduces complexity but has limited immediate market impact.

Quarterly results showed EPS of C$0.20 and revenue of C$5.23B, with management citing weakness in mobile equipment sales — results that investors read as evidence of slowing growth and pressure on margins.

Competitive tension with Bell over high‑speed internet is intensifying in western Canada, raising the prospect of tougher pricing, higher marketing spend and capex to defend market share.

Telus Health faced a setback as a federally backed e‑prescribing service it helped build is being shut down after significant spending, creating reputational and potential financial downsides for that division.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

