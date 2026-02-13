Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$54.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUS. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.42.

Shares of RUS traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,841. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$34.62 and a 52 week high of C$53.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals.

