Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.0450, with a volume of 347564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Neogen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 68.47%.The firm had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Neogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Neogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen’s product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

