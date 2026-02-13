Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Acumen Capital

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s previous close.

VCM stock traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$10.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$263.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$8.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.79.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.1799065 earnings per share for the current year.

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

