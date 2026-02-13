Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $140.07, but opened at $132.54. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $138.2240, with a volume of 80,691 shares.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.2%

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

