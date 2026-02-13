Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.94 and last traded at GBX 494.95, with a volume of 353493813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLEN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 530 to GBX 540 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 428.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

