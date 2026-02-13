Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Up 16.8% – Here’s Why

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.09 and last traded at GBX 1.08. Approximately 3,356,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,942,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93.

Block Energy Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85.

Get Block Energy alerts:

About Block Energy

(Get Free Report)

Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields. (Source: IER, OPC 2024 & Internal estimates).

The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.