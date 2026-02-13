Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 350,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 202,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sylogist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

The company has a market cap of C$95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sylogist had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. Sylogist has industry-leading profitability, an exceptionally strong balance sheet, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions.

