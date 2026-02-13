Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 146,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 83,847 call options.

Key Stories Impacting Moderna

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Moderna Trading Up 7.1%

MRNA traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $42.97. 11,584,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,577. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. The trade was a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,299,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $94,910,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $95,209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,869,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 2,251,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,690 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Stories

