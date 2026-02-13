Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 146,946 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 83,847 call options.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Moderna posted a narrower-than-expected GAAP loss (Q4 EPS of -$2.11 vs. consensus wider loss) and revenue of ~$678M that topped estimates, driven by stronger COVID-19 vaccine sales; that beats helped restore confidence in near-term commercial execution. Moderna Q4 Loss Narrower-Than-Expected, Sales Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a ~10% revenue growth target for 2026 and issued revenue guidance (~$2.1B) while highlighting pipeline progress (Norovirus Phase 3 fully enrolled; other trials advancing) and new manufacturing capacity — items investors view as signs of sustainable recovery beyond COVID tailwinds. Moderna Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets reported an immediate stock pop after the results and guidance (investors rewarded the beat and reiterated outlook), suggesting short-term optimism that outweighed some earlier negative headlines. Moderna shares pop on strong guidance, smaller-than-expected loss
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and call transcript are available for more detail — investors can review the Q&A and slide deck for color on margins, OPEX reductions and timing of pipeline readouts. Moderna Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Macroeconomic backdrop: today’s CPI print came in in line with expectations, which supported broader risk appetite and may have contributed to biotech buying alongside Moderna’s earnings beat. CPI Increased in Line With Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory setback: the U.S. FDA issued a refusal-to-file for Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine application, a significant near-term negative that raises regulatory uncertainty for one of Moderna’s anticipated commercial expansions; this remains a key risk to the bull case until resolved. FDA refuses Moderna’s application for new mRNA flu vaccine
MRNA traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $42.97. 11,584,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,577. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.77.
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $703,186.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. The trade was a 85.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,299,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $94,910,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $95,209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,869,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 2,251,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,690 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.
Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.
