Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Great-West Lifeco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.22.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.76. 657,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,916. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$49.54 and a 12 month high of C$68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.08. The stock has a market cap of C$56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of C$8.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 94,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.51, for a total value of C$6,098,259.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,131.16. This trade represents a 95.06% decrease in their position. 70.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual’s recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.