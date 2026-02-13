Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Atb Cormark Cm

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Atb Cormark Cm from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cormark Cm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of C$96.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.