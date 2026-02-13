Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Atb Cormark Cm

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Atb Cormark Cm from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cormark Cm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMP.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 471,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.80.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a net margin of 86.91% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of C$96.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

