Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

TOST opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.93. Toast has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $167,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 910,606 shares in the company, valued at $31,306,634.28. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $295,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,663. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toast by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Toast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

