Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 13,495 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 101.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HSBC by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

