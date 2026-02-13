Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 39.5% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in Equinix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Key Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $957.87 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $788.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $788.53.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $990.55.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $15,281,999 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

