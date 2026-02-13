Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 218.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.7% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,100. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GBX opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

