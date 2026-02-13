Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 145,525 Sharplink Gaming Inc. $SBET

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sharplink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,852,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $30,812,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $23,038,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on Sharplink Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Sharplink Gaming Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBET opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Sharplink Gaming Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 11.28.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers.

