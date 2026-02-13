Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $101.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $663,883 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,587,000 after purchasing an additional 517,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 119.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,335 shares during the period.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

