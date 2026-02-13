Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair cut shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

DAVA stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Endava by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220,465 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,921 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,979,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 655,078 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 389,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 35.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,288,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 338,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

