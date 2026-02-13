Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,942 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,854,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Cigna Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $287.53 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

