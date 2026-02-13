Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 111,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $52.06 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Truist Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Evercore lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,010.83. This represents a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock worth $1,075,087. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

