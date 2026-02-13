Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 6,700 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Howmet Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $256.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. iA Financial set a $240.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.