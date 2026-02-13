Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 147.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

