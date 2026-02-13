Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Atb Cormark Cm

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Atb Cormark Cm from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cormark Cm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.25.

Shares of TSE AAV traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.78. 1,665,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,896. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.81 and a 52 week high of C$13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 8.98%.The business had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

