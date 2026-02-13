Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$60.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CGY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC World Markets boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on Calian Group
Calian Group Trading Up 7.1%
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.00 million during the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.