Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$60.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC World Markets boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.43.

Calian Group Trading Up 7.1%

CGY stock traded up C$4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.82. 69,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,852. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.13 million, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.98.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.00 million during the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Company Profile



Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

