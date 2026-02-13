Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN) Short Interest Up 308.2% in January

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,989 shares, an increase of 308.2% from the January 15th total of 8,327 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFPN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.43. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program. TFPN was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by Tidal.

