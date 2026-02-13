First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.40.

FCR.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 155,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,737. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.17 and a 1-year high of C$20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.27.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of C$185.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

