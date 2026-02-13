First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.40.
Read Our Latest Report on FCR.UN
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0%
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of C$185.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.