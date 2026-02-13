Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$288.00 by Analysts at CIBC World Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC World Markets from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC World Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$278.00 to C$276.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$259.08.

BBD.B stock traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$242.16. 300,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,605. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$205.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$71.79 and a 52 week high of C$276.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

