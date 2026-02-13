Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$288.00 by Analysts at CIBC World Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC World Markets from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC World Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$278.00 to C$276.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$259.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.