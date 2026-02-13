Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Shares Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 94,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 359,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

ANDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,420,000.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

