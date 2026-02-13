iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 112,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 57,522 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $49.43.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 165,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

