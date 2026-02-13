Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $91.6990, with a volume of 591727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $51,729.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,252.68. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $33,102.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,113 shares of company stock worth $301,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

