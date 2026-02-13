Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.07 and last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 117200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEI shares. National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.44. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Craig Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,140. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

Featured Articles

