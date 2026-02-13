Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 184577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,428,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

