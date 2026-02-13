Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 184577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
