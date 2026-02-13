Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.31. 404,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,474,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEMI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gemini Space Station from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEMI

Gemini Space Station Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Space Station

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.