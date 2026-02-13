Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.59.

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $869.72 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $857.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

