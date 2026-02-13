Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $706,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 320,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 299,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

