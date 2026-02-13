Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 124.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 107.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.40 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Announces Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

