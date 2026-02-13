IMA Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $66.70 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

