Q3 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited Issued By Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 23.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BankUnited by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,358.08. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 and FY2027 profit forecasts materially — FY2026 EPS to $4.25 (from $3.44) and FY2027 EPS to $4.26 (from $3.82). These boosts imply stronger expected profitability than prior consensus and support valuation re-rating if results track. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate revisions

Zacks raised FY2026 and FY2027 profit forecasts materially — FY2026 EPS to $4.25 (from $3.44) and FY2027 EPS to $4.26 (from $3.82). These boosts imply stronger expected profitability than prior consensus and support valuation re-rating if results track. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several quarterly estimates across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.93, Q2 2026 to $0.95, Q3 2026 to $1.16, Q4 2026 to $1.22, Q1 2027 to $1.10). These sequential quarterly upgrades point to anticipated improving earnings momentum. MarketBeat: Quarterly estimate increases

Zacks lifted several quarterly estimates across 2026–2027 (examples: Q1 2026 to $0.93, Q2 2026 to $0.95, Q3 2026 to $1.16, Q4 2026 to $1.22, Q1 2027 to $1.10). These sequential quarterly upgrades point to anticipated improving earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted longer‑range estimates including FY2028 to $4.85 and raised multiple 2027 quarter forecasts (Q2–Q4 2027), indicating the firm sees sustainable improvement beyond one year. MarketBeat: Longer-term outlook raised

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

