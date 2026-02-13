Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Trading Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.7950.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.
Elis SA is a France-based provider of textile, hygiene and facility services under a rental and maintenance model. The company specializes in the supply, laundering and upkeep of workwear, corporate uniforms, hospitality linens, floor mats and cleaning cloths. Elis also offers professional hygiene solutions, including restroom hygiene systems, hand-care products and infection-prevention services designed for sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, industry, retail and public institutions.
Founded in 1907 and headquartered in La Défense, Paris, Elis operates a network of industrial laundries and service sites across Europe and Latin America.
