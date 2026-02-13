Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Poste Italiane in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Poste Italiane currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Poste Italiane S.p.A., established in 1862, serves as Italy’s primary postal and logistics operator and acts as a key provider of financial and insurance services. Majority owned by the Italian government and publicly listed since 2015, the company leverages a long-standing network of branches and delivery centers to facilitate mail, parcel and express courier services across Italy and through international partnerships.

The company’s operations are organized into several segments. Postal and logistics services encompass mail delivery, parcel shipping, warehouse and supply chain management.

