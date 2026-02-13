Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2490 and last traded at $0.2490. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Resources had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc in August 1998.

